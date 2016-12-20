The PPP’s congress is over. The chant of taking back power in 2020 was so reverberating that the Essequibo River quivered. There was one hilarious moment that reminded us of the king’s new clothes. One of the big boys on top of the PPP’s pyramid, Roger Luncheon, went to take a pee at the school toilet (the congress was held at the Cotton Field Secondary School) and was repulsed at its dilapidated, smelly state.

Luncheon in a moment of irritation asked the aging cleaner why the toilet was in such a terrible state.

The old, frail woman, oblivious to who Luncheon was and the time and place, quietly and without any visible emotion, said, “Deh (meaning the toilets) bin like dat daankey years now.” Luncheon looked around at a few delegates who were behind him waiting to use the washrooms and not a word or a whisper or a murmur was heard. All the people by that toilet knew that moment was the greatest irony of the congress. A party that ruled Guyana for twenty-three years and left it in a devastated state wants to have power again. The broken down washroom tells the story of the troglodytes that are intoxicated with power.

What went through the minds of those delegates as the dinosaurs addressed them? Almost eighty percent of those delegated have grown up with the rule of the PPP. It has been in power from 1992 to May 2015. Did they believe what was told to them by their leaders? Was it true that the election of 2015 was rigged as Jagdeo mouthed off in front of them? Are these delegates so foolish and dumb that they didn’t ask Jagdeo why the election in 1992, 1997, 2001, 2006, 20011 were not rigged. Why the riggers allowed the PPP to govern for twenty three years? Why didn’t they stop them long before 2015?

Do you rig an election and give yourself a one-seat majority? Where in the world the past 100 years can you find an election that was rigged and the conspirators allowed their lead to be just one parliamentary seat? Do you rig an election and you put your victory at 4500 votes more than the other side? Didn’t you want a landslide? The listeners were told by Jagdeo; “The stealing took place on a massive scale.”

I am about to write something not that I am unhappy with it but I need to use it for emphasis. Here it is. I can understand if illiterate or semi-literate people or persons with a low IQ are unable to see the deception in politicians but surely not literate parents and people with an education and those who have progressed far up the education ladder.

Can’t you see a politician is a downright liar when he can tell you the ruling party stole the election on a massive scale and that ruling party’s total votes against the opposition’s was 4500. Did someone with commonsense ask Jagdeo to define “massive?”

We may want to laugh at the speeches of the PPP leaders at that congress and maybe we did but Guyana stands out as a country whose politics is psychologically frightening and tragic. There are recent letters in the press by former President Ramotar, Leslie Ramsammy, Hydar Ally, Anil Nandlall that describe what the PNC Government did when President Burnham ruled. All the speakers at the congress spoke about the Burnham days.

It is comical yet sad the reference to Burnham; comical in that seventy percent of Guyanese do not know about those days and sad in that it is serious psychosis for politicians to try to win support by telling their constituency about a period that is long, long gone. Mr. Burnham died thirty-two years ago. Do you know the percentage of the population that is 32 years old? It is substantial. When is this psychosis going to end?

In 2020, as sure as night follows day, the PPP will tell its attendees and listeners to vote for them because the PNC destroyed the country when it was in power and 2020, would be 35 years since the Burnham era went by.

How can young Indians listen and watch this morbid political masturbation and accept it? If and when these leaders reach age 85 and if they are still sending letters to the newspapers, all they will conjure up are the days of Burnham. And it is not only PPP leaders but many intellectual supporters of the PPP.

It was Swami Asksharananda who during the 2015 campaign reminded us constantly of the bad Burnham days. This is sick, very sick