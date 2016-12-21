Bharrat Jagdeo secured the most votes in the PPP congressional election. Those votes at every congress are never above board. It would be the destruction of Jagdeo’s career if he didn’t beat the pack or had barely squeaked in. So his victory by over a hundred votes to his nearest competitor should not surprise anyone.

If you do research on the PPP congress you will discover whoever was the head of the credentials committee for the congress always comes within the first four. Ralph Ramkarran in the nineties was the credential committee head and he was always near to the top. So was Frank Anthony. One has to check to see if any of the top vote getter was the head of the credential committee. Aubrey Norton once told me the credential committee is the key to party election results

The strangest thing about that election was the poor showing of Dr. Vindya Persaud. As head of the Dharmic Sabha and her role in the annual Diwali celebrations, I doubt she could have polled so lowly. But don’t forget the fixers of the election must have vividly remembered that she came out forcefully and advised Jagdeo and company to accept the 2015 election results.

Jagdeo on day one of the Congress lashed out against people for saying that the dinosaurs in the PPP should bow out or be thrown out. Is it not intriguing that those same ancient creatures were the top vote getters? Something stink and nasty went into that congressional voting.

But even if the election wasn’t arranged Jagdeo would still have come in as numero uno. The reason for that is the activists of the PPP believe that only the PPP can administer Guyana and that the PPP has a God-given right to rule this country. Jagan believed that so did Janet Jagan so did family members. Perhaps the best example of such a lost mind is that of Nadira Jagan who told the Chronicle that she cannot help but hate people who criticize her mother. Translated in Freudian language, this means that she accepts her mother was infallible and perfect.

It is naïve to think that those delegates chose to put on the top of the list people like Jagdeo, Teixeira, Rohee, and Ramotar based on the speeches they gave at the congress. There are deeply held beliefs of those delegates – young and old- that the current PPP leadership is morally fit to run Guyana again. Those hundreds of delegates cannot be that stupid not to know that Jagdeo ran a corrupt show for fifteen years. Those very delegates read the Kaieteur News and have been reading it this past fifteen years. They know about Kaieteur News’s relentless exposure of corruption.

They know that billions of dollars were siphoned off from contracts and ended up in the pockets of PPP leaders. One of the person they voted to be on the Central Committee is before the courts on a criminal charge of stealing more than half a billion dollars. If you examine the first ten names at the top of the list, none of them could retain a place in politics in any other country on Planet Earth. At the top of the pyramid is Jagdeo.

Shortly after coming to power, and by that I mean months, the new government should have devoted extensive energy to prosecuting Jagdeo. The constitution only gives Jagdeo immunity in certain areas. Jagdeo should have been probed for his relationship to extra-judicial forces that were involved in a bloody rampage from 2002 to 2006.

There is Frank Anthony at second. This man was a pathetic failure as Minister of Sports and Culture. We are talking about the Durban Park project at the moment but Anthony had defaulted on payment of dozens of small business people that are owed an enormous sum for CARIFESTA. One of these people almost brought tears to my eyes when he told me he is still owed $900,000 for stationery and goods delivered to Anthony’s Ministry, for Carifesta. One of Guyana’s leading artists is still to collect part of his money.

Gail Teixeira came in third. To think we could be criticizing the Mayor, for being around since 1994. But what about Teixeira? She has been around forever Donald Ramotar made it at number four. Why would the delegates of the PPP retain an abysmal political failure like De Donald? Clement Rohee came in at number six. Not only has he been around forever but he was never a ministerial achiever. If those delegates think the PPP will return to power, they better wake up.