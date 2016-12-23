kaieteur News

If a political party should come to office based on the promise of fundamental change, it should expect to be judged more harshly than its predecessor, especially when it fails to deliver on its promises.

This is the viewpoint of Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Dr. David Hinds.

The political activist was at the time referring to the APNU+AFC government, which had made numerous promises of a better life to the citizenry during the 2015 election period.

But since that occasion, the WPA Member said he has never seen a government in the modern Caribbean, which has lost its advantage in such a short period of time.

Dr. Hinds opined that for a one-seat majority government, the APNU+AFC coalition enjoyed the goodwill of a super-majority administration. He asserted that the coalition’s leader, President David Granger, was elevated to “superstar status that would earn the envy of the political titans of yesteryear”.

But, he said, in the space of one year, that all seems to be tumbling down, with no signs of resurgence.

The columnist questioned, “What went wrong so quickly? What has the government done or not done to undermine itself, and in the process allowed space for the discredited opposition to regain some semblance of credibility?”

“I think a few crucial errors were made which are grounded partly in Guyana’s larger political culture and partly in some unwise political decisions made by the government. There is a relationship between the two elements—the political culture informs the nature and content of policy formation and decision-making.”

Dr. Hinds added, “I want to zero in on one of those errors which I think is important to an understanding of why the government has tripped up so badly.”

In this regard, he explained that the larger political culture, to which he refers, is one in which successive post-independence governments have relied on a mixture of great-man politics and authoritarian governance as the preferred model.

He stated that the leaders assume a God-like role, in which critical national decisions begin and end with them.

The political activist said that the consequence has been a very narrow power space.

To the extent that “outsiders” are consulted, Dr. Hinds said that those outsiders must be prepared to become the consummate cheerleaders of the anointed and appointed. In such a culture, he noted, the abuse of power is inevitable and hostility to dissent is constant.

With the aforementioned in mind, Dr. Hinds said that the government has, unfortunately, fitted neatly into that model.

In fact, he commented that the government has not broadened the web of decision-making beyond its traditional narrow confines, neither has there been any concerted effort to democratize power to include other national stakeholders.

The WPA Executive Member said that one may argue that despite its coalition form, the government has further narrowed the power space.

Furthermore, Dr. Hinds commented that the current government’s conception of governance and formal power has not veered away from the old discredited conception. He said that in short, it has not touched the regime and political culture that it had railed against when in opposition.

The political commentator said that this is critical – relative to the failure of governments in the Anglophone Caribbean – to move countries beyond where they are currently.

“This government has not separated itself from previous governments as far as the conception and exercise of power are concerned. It has not sought to change the character of government and governance—the old regime is still firmly entrenched. Basically, we have had a change of government but not a change of regime. The State institutions and their fundamental roles have not been touched.”

“So the wonderful promises cannot be operationalised, largely because that requires some fundamental changes to the character of the State. You simply cannot expect to undo the wrongs of the past without displacing the regime which facilitated those wrongs.”

“So whether its corruption, asset-recovery, crime, wages or jobs, there can be no big changes unless they are prepared to alter the character of the State institutions.”

“Crime continues, police shakedowns have not abated, the economy is still shaky, education still ails and the menu of social ills is still as evident as before May 2015 in large part. “

Dr. Hinds said that this is simply because the government has not signaled to the rest of the society that it intends to make a decisive break with the past.

“If you come to power promising fundamental change and don’t deliver on it, you will be judged more harshly than your predecessors,” the WPA Executive Member concluded.