I read the story last week as told by a 68-year-old outgoing passenger. She was stripped search at the Timehri airport. The police did not find any proof of criminal violation. When her description of ill-treatment flowed, I felt nothing. I wasn’t angry. I wasn’t emotional. I was human. And by that I mean that humans adapt. The mind adapts. The mind becomes accustomed to its constant battering so it no longer reacts.

The ordeal of the 68-year-old woman I have read about under different governments over decades and decades. So shouldn’t the mind become numb? The woman said the security officials were rude to her and did not offer a reason for the search. It is possible that the security ranks that treated the woman that way were the same people who have done that several times and were never upbraided so they feel they have a license to do that?

What is wrong with this country that keeps it to the lowest level of a banana republic? It is the unadulterated dishonesty and total insensitivity of the people who had administered this country since the colonials departed. Take a deep, studied look at the faces and expressions of our leaders going away back right up to the present time when they open a business, a conference, an exhibition, are at an ambassadorial party, or a cocktail for visiting dignitaries.

It is the look of satisfaction and psychological enjoyment. That is because those things stimulate them. They live for these things. Our leaders do not miss an official cocktail function. If a president should come to power in Guyana and ban his/her ministers from these sybaritic circuits, he/she would get resignations en masse.

You are taking away the things that make these people tick. I normally advise my friends who cannot get to see the big ones because they are never in their offices to get into the cocktail reception and you will see them. They will talk to you. That is the ambience they love to chat in. They will listen to you while holding their glasses.

They are dishonest in the sense that they show no concern when their subjects are violated but when the violation hits home then you see the madness. Remember the saying; “Who feels it knows it.” You want to see how quick this country would be emptied of insane, homeless people pelting objects at citizens, let the victim be the wife or husband or mother or father or child of one of the big ones. They will import an aircraft carrier to transport those crazy people to the far recesses of the Atlantic.

I am willing to bet that if it was the puppy of the wife or daughter of a minister that was promptly put to death at the Eugene Correia Airport that vet would have been charged for treason and the trial would have taken place the same day, the sentence carried out the same day.

Do you know then Minister of Public Works, Robeson Benn, walked into Kaieteur News one evening and went straight to the desk of Adam Harris. His complaint was that the papers did not properly put the side of his son when the police arrested him.

Remember the saying; “who feels it knows it.” Do you know the number is countless of young men that the police treated the way Robeson Benn said his son was treated? Excuse me for some chauvinistic display but I must mention how irate I was when Benn walked in, that we had a confrontation that necessitated Adam and the late Dale Andrews to intervene to cool me down.

Benn came to Kaieteur News to complain that the police mistreated his son; I repeat his son.

Do you know the DPP wrote the police high command to have police officer, Maurice Smith dismissed because at the airport he searched her suitcase and that of her husband. Attorney Nigel Hughes produced the letter in court after Smith was charged for drug trafficking. Strange country! The officer searched the DPP’s luggage and he ended up being charged for trafficking in cocaine. The court ruled in his favour.

Let’s return to the 68-year-old woman. She said she is not coming back. At least she will be comforted in the fact that she doesn’t have to live with dishonest and insensitive leaders. My fear for 2017 is that at the Berbice Bridge they are going to seize my dog and put her to death when I leave Region 4 to go to Region 6 if I do not have a vet clearance.