By guyana chronicle January 4, 2017

Dear Editor,

This is my final response to Mr. Sasenarine Singh in our polemics, which began after his dishonest commentary on the 2017 National Budget. In his letter that was published on Thursday, December 29, 2016 in Kaieteur News under the caption: “The role of Ogunseye in Walter Rodney’s death”, he again demonstrated the shallowness of his arguments and his desperation to get himself accepted as a person of worth. More so in his recent letter on Sunday, January 01, 2017 in KN, captioned ”APNU+AFC should not trust Tacuma Ogunseye” Singh has sunken more deeply into his cesspit of lies and deception. It is clear that on each occasion he has written in response to me, all Singh has done is to confirm that he is without integrity. It has become very clear that this man lacks self-respect.

In his attempt to prove his obsession with his “gold coins” arguments directed at me, he has erroneously credited me with an annual income at SARU of G$8 million. What a thing. If this income is at all true it would place me on a level that is nearly equal to that of a junior minister in the coalition government and higher than many of the specialist advisers to the government. Sase Singh has demonstrated that he does not even know how to lie convincingly. It is clear that he has no respect for truth. As I said at the commencement of my letter this is my final response to Singh. I am therefore taking this opportunity to offer Mr. Singh a last chance to redeem himself in the eyes of the public.

Regards

Tacuma Ogunseye