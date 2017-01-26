All owners of a vehicle have to get a road vehicle licence. Years back in these columns, I wrote that such a requirement is a remnant of colonial times. I grew up with officials knocking on our doors to see radio licences. That era is gone, but the silly little paper called a vehicular road licence still exists. The argument for its removal is plausible. People have to pay taxes on the purchase of their vehicles. Insurance is compulsory, so is another document called fitness; you get that from the police.

Why do owners have to get a road licence for their vehicles? I will never be able to comprehend that, but they have to get it. Now you do not have to wait for your licence to expire to buy a new one from the GRA. You can walk in to the GRA on any day and buy it. At the beginning of the new year, you can make your purchase, so as to avoid forgetting when it expires. The 2016 Budget was presented in March, and many of the costs of services and government documents like the road licence and fitness certificate went up. But they went up after the budget.

Here is what the Ministry of Finance has secretly done, and which deserves the invocation of citizens’ anger. When you go into the GRA to buy your 2017 licence, they demand an additional $1,500 for your 2016 licence if you had bought it before April 2016. When asked, you are told it was retroactive to January 1, 2016. So here is the nastiness. In January 2016 there was no budget. You walked into GRA and bought your licence at the fixed price. Now in 2017 you are confronted with additional cost, because the Ministry of Finance made the increase retroactive.

To make any law or edict retroactive is immoral, illegal and downright sick. My cousin, Anita Singh-Narine, called me from the GRA yesterday and told me what she was facing. I doubted her strongly. I then called the road licence department and spoke to the supervisor, Ms. S. Evans. She told me that was the decision of the Ministry of Finance after the 2016 Budget. What is horrible about it is that drivers were not aware of this.

My cousin’s husband was raging. This guy seldom loses his temper, but he was livid. He bluntly told me under no circumstances is he voting again for the Coalition. His wife kept shaking her head as he spoke. Hundreds of persons who voted for the Coalition have told me they’ve had enough of the Jagdeoite traits and PPPite mentalities that exist in the Coalition Government. They will not vote for them again.

An interesting chapter in Guyana’s history will unfold at Vreed-en-Hoop Primary School this Saturday. The AFC holds its National Conference. In its announcement, the AFC says the confab will be a reflection on its time in government. This may be the only time it has in government. I would like the AFC and its intellectual, spiritual leader, Alston Stewart from Jamaica, to explain to this nation the logistics and configurations of the votes for the AFC in 2020. Who is voting and where, demographically, are those votes coming from? I know Anita Singh-Narine and her husband will not be voting for the AFC.

Some demon has taken over the soul, mind and heart of the collective leadership of the Coalition. These people are not making constant peccadilloes. A peccadillo is usually regarded as a small mistake. The Coalition leadership is making depraved, sadistic, immoral mistakes, and they are less than two years in office. Sad for those like my long-standing friend, Tacuma Ogunseye, who advises us not to keep criticizing the Coalition because some bestial people are at the gate – the PPP. Well the only people who do not see the beasts at the gate are the leaders of the APNU+AFC administration. Ogunseye needs to buy a telescope from NASA so they can peep out at the gate and see the beasts.

How do you explain a budget that makes citizens pay for a service retroactively?

This is a laughable country and so is its leadership. Why make the thing retroactive to January 2016? Make it retroactive to May 2015 when you came into power. You will collect more.

Why January 2016? Maybe if you go back to January 2000 when the 21st century began, you will collect billions. I guess when the next budget comes and there is an increase in gun licences, make it retroactive to Independence 1966. All those who had guns then, will have to find billions to pay GRA.