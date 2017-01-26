The body of Nicholson, 63, of Company Road, Buxton, East Coast Demerara, was yesterday discovered in the Pomeroon River days after the he had gone missing. Nicholson had apparently fallen into the river while onboard a vessel with his crew mates. According to reports, about 21:00hrs a fellow fisherman was on the boat when he heard someone saying that a man had fallen over board. Following checks the crew members realized that it was Nicholson and subsequently engaged in a search. After the men, could not find Nicholson they made a report to the Charity Police Station. Reports reaching Stabroek News said that the fisherman fell between a fishing boat and the Birdy wharf and went down into the water and did not resurface.

When this newspaper spoke to the family members of the dead fisherman, they deemed the story of Nicholson’s demise as strange. According to the fisherman’s niece Kenzia King, neither the police nor the captain of the boat her uncle worked on, informed them that he had gone missing. She said they learnt of his demise when the police from Charity called and told them that they had recovered his body.