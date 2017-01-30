One of my New Year’s prognostications about probable Granger Cabinet changes came through swiftly, (though we were “assured” such would not have occurred.)

Believe me then that I had wondered quietly why – or if – someone like Elisabeth Harper (who would be a Prime Minister) couldn’t be tapped for her expertise and institutional acumen at the APNU+AFC Foreign Affairs Ministry. Magnanimity – and need – made that happen too. Why was I, am I, feeling so good?

Well partly because of my decades-long regret that our Western-inherited brand of politics and “democracy” does not easily accommodate opposing minds, talents, abilities, brilliance to contribute to society’s overall governance and national development. So often, too often, there is no “loyal” productive opposition to contribute to nation-building.

Oh no, the political opposition is frequently hell-bent to prove to its constituents and all who would be impressed – that it was there, as Cheddi Jagan was wont to declare, to oppose, expose and (hopefully) depose. (I recall too that Sidney King/Eusi Kwayana had observed, during our riotous, fatalistic early sixties, that BG “boasted” “two races living in collision!”)

Fast forward to the APNU+AFC Coalition marginal triumph since May 2015. The People’s Progressive Party (PPP), now led by a morbidly charismatic power-seeker, has assumed a seemingly successful role as a defiant, rebellious opposition. In and out of Parliament! Frankly Speaking they’re good, great at it. But for whom? Nothing good has come out of the 20-month Granger Grouping, if we are to believe the PPP.

Now skip across the Atlantic to the country the world seems to love to hate: the USA. Donald Trump’s victory has left the Obama/Clinton Democrats and other thousands on America’s left shell-shocked and cancerously bitter. There could be nothing good about Trump’s new administration and agenda. Nothing!

The world and I have never seen such type of aggressive, destructive defiance to the person of an American President. It’s mind-boggling Third-World-type opposition/confrontation relentlessly.

Trump is not even a mainstream, traditional Republican but the Democrats and their surrogates behave as if an overthrow, a coup is in order in the good old United States. Check the mainstream and viral media – CNN, NBC, Facebook, Instagram, foul-mouthed “celebrities” et al. George Soros an anti-Trump billionaire funded, allegedly (US$90m), many of last Saturday’s massive women’s/sister Marches to embarrass and protest Trump’s first few hours in office. Mind you, I am aware of the women’s real and ostensible concerns and outrage. But even a blind observer can understand the objectives to undermine and destabilise.

Opposition: Destructive, constructive

Even one-party states, “National Front“ governments need oversight, monitors, checks and balances. “Absolute power corrupts absolutely,” it is said and has been proven. So we need opposition for scrutiny, debate, accountability. But can’t opposition minds contribute to development? As if they are part of government?

The populace of societies ask of governments and their local adversaries to fashion a common destiny of peace and progress for all. Have political scientists proven which is really better – democracy or dictatorship?

Women: Love, respect

Even though the week-end’s anti-Trump women marches were largely political, the sheer magnitude and international fervour catapulted women’s rights and status upon a world stage.

Those who perpetuated Mr Candidate Trump’s saucy boy-talk were effective in their campaign but did Trump never do anything good for women folk?

Back here, males mutilate, abuse and murder young and old ladies. Domestic abuse runs riot daily. Why? Discuss…

Funny, but our Guyana boasts formulae for inserting women in our Parliament. Guyanese women are, seamlessly, in government, in business, in politics, in health, law, education, sport and entertainment; in short, they are actually prominent in the decision-making mainstream of local life. Yet on the other hand, they bear the brunt of male savagery daily.

Those males know or care not how to control their displeasure. Ignorance and impatience take the place of reasoning, negotiation, forgiveness. The so-called “men” were probably failed by home, school, church, their peers and even our justice system. Even “good” boys become brutes with knives, cutlasses, guns and acid against women who bring forth even more boys. And women who nurture our nation and who “hold up half of the sky”. What is to be done?

Twenty-four N.O.

My party then – the People’s National Congress – (PNC) had just lost the October 1992 elections. After 28 years in office.

I had been Public Relations/Propaganda Head for three elections, inclusive of feeding the print media with daily “vote PNC” op-ed pieces. Stabroek News made a packet – as Mala (now Sattaur) could testify.

In December 1992 at a press freedom reception Stabroek’s top-most female manager Doreen deCaires suggested, partly in her beautifully sardonic fashion, that I could continue to write “for your PNC” in the Stabroek. (She thought, erroneously, that I used to write all or most of the party campaign pieces for the print press.) I took her up on the offer. Her cool, calm intellect of a husband choose “Frankly Speaking” instead of “Allan-Being Frank.”

With no merited tertiary letters to “qualify” me, I thank Stabroek News for accommodating and tolerating me for 24 years today. A man-in-the-street-observer feature endures. Further I write not. Happy Anniversary to me. And my readers.

Now Ponder…

1) Politicians including leaders, sometimes say things for political convention; what they would wish us to hear.

President Granger just declared that he won’t proceed regarding sugar without something described as “consensus”. Seriously? Here in Guyana?

2) When Opposition Leader Hoyte submitted the Brigadier David Granger’s name to be considered for GECOM’s Head, Granger was not fir and proper to be a judge.

The President was then merely co-operating with his leader as a Good Soldier. Mistakes in “judge-ment” must now be corrected. Away with Major Generals!

3.) The lady pensioner was dead serious! “Mr Fenty, every time you have to visit the NIS, pray before you come!”

3b) Whatever happened to the government–GPSU negotiations regarding Public Servants’ pay and conditions?

4.) Guess who will get to establish Garaged parking in Georgetown someday soon. (Like they have at Parika)

5.) Vendors are still on the run. Before the old co-op Bank building in Stabroek is made into a modern mall for them.

’Til next week!

(allanafenty@yahoo.com)