What was intended to be a silent, apolitical protest by members of the Movement Against Parking Meters, turned into a politicized, verbal war on the side of those in support of the project, who initiated a counter-protest.

“Peaceful protester” marked the tags of the more than 50 that stood in front of City Hall shouting in support of the parking meter project, but their numbers were small compared to the more than 500-strong that lined the northern side of Regent Street in protest at the meters’ implementation.

Among the chants from those in support of the Council were “Support the parking meters for more jobs in Guyana” and “The PPP uneasy because the city clean.”

Although those for the Movement against parking meters had emphasized that their supporters came from all walks of life and the event was meant to be apolitical, there was a visible division between the city councillors present at the event.

While the counter protest was led by APNU+AFC Councillor Heston Boswick with others such as Councillor Colwyn Harding joining the picket line; Deputy Mayor Sherod Duncan joined the Movement Against Parking Meters. Duncan, who represents the AFC on the council was joined by fellow AFC member and Deputy Mayor-elect Lionel Jaikarran. Also supporting the movement against parking meters were PPP/C Councillors Bisram Kuppen and Khame Sharma.