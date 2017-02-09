The forensic audit of GO-Invest, when the PPP was in power, has been released. It is the same tune that has been playing since the PPP lost the elections and the forensic audits have been put in place. From Winston Brassington to Keith Burrowes, it is the story of the politics of the man on horseback, meaning the Latin American oligarch.

The forensic audits read like the mother of all corruptibility. Financial laws, moral guidelines, legal codes, transparency lines, accountability rules, political etiquettes, employment criteria, meritocracy guidelines, civilized conduct were all brazenly violated as if an entire country belonged to the man on horseback.

In this oligarchic masturbation, the venal mind was completely taken over by avarice, greed, power inebriation, philistine escapades, pomposity, omnipotence and invincibility. In between each violation came the moving hand of violence. In yesterday’s column, I wrote about a certain violent man from the PPP who was in the anti-parking meter picket last Friday. As I joined the demonstration, he smiled and welcomed me, I ignored him.

I survived the hand of that man who greeted me in the picket line on Friday. And here I am doing what I know best – writing about wrongs. But in the mayhem that accompanied the reign of the man on horseback, Courtney Crum-Ewing, did not survive. Bruce and Carol Ann Munroe did remain alive to be freed of treason with their friend Leonard Wharton, but more than a year of solitary confinement must have taken its toll.

Maurice Arjoon, the former New Building Society chairman lost his job, his livelihood, and is still awaiting justice all because Arjune refused to bow to the man on horseback. Young lawyer, Gino Persaud, probably will never forget that episode in his life when the foreign company that employed him in Guyana was told by the oligarchs that Gino Persaud is not someone we like so you can’t employ him.

There is an eerie thing playing out in the society right now that I don’t understand. I was the first person to arrive on the scene when Mark Benschop was attacked in Diamond outside the home of Kwame McCoy in March 2011. Benschop requested me to come down immediately. I did that. He was bloodied, his clothes torn, his vehicle badly damaged. McCoy was there as the police took statements. McCoy said a few words to me in the presence of Lincoln Lewis which should have prompted police interest.

Benschop and Mc Coy were summoned to Brickdam Police Station. Lewis and I accompanied Benschop. Mc Coy was released. Benschop was processed at the station for five hours then put into the Brickdam lockup for further investigation on an alleged assault on McCoy. When Chris Ram came to the station to look into Benschop’s welfare, the police were rude to him, even though Ram stated that he was a lawyer.

By some strange, contorted logic, Benschop the victim became the aggressor. By some sick twist of fate, Benschop the hunted became the hunter. This was how the man on horseback and his 2011 presidential sidekick ran Guyana. Now in 2017 an incredible thing has taken place. McCoy has been charged with assault in the identical incident. So why was this not done in 2011? The police officers who investigated the case saw Benschop as the aggressor and arrested him.

Surely, the present police command and the Government of Guyana must offer an explanation as to why those policemen acted against Benschop the way they did. The society should be given an explanation. But this is the way Guyana was treated under the PPP regime.

Just as eerie as the McCoy investigation was, so was Guyana in 2011. A list, as long as the three great Guyanese rivers put together, was made up by the man on horseback, of all the violations, depravities and illegalities an 18-month-old government has committed. The man on horseback perambulates Guyana as if he is a born again democrat. He poses as a born again democrat.

Well alright! A man wants to change, says he will change. But the man is so barefaced that in all his sojourns in 2016, asking the nation to accept that the APNU+AFC is an undemocratic regime, never once did he offer an apology for his authoritarian abuse. The latest indictment against the man on horseback is the forensic audit into his friend, Keith Burrowes.

Burrowes is a funny man. I taught him philosophy at UG. When he became Jagdeo’s right hand man, he ran into the office on Vlissengen Road and suggested I write for the Chronicle, He had a cynical smile when he made the offer.