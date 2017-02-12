Race against the weather to avoid catastrophe at dam There's no word yet when the 188,000 people who evacuated their homes near Northern California's Oroville Dam can return.

Aetna and Humana call off $34 billion merger Aetna and Humana are calling off their $34 billion health care merger.

Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty violation Moscow has deployed a cruise missile in an apparent treaty violation, a senior military official told CNN Tuesday.