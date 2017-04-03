At least 27 killed in blasts near Coptic churches on Palm Sunday in Egypt Blasts targeted two Coptic churches in Egypt as the Christian faithful observed Palm Sunday, one of the most important day on the religion's calendar.

Tillerson signaled US was open to the Syrian leader staying. Haley now calls regime change 'inevitable' The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has told CNN that removing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power is a priority, cementing an extraordinary U-turn in the Trump administration's stance on the embattled leader.

Site of chemical attack bombed again New airstrikes targeted a town in Syria that was hit by a chemical attack earlier this week, activists said, less than a day after the US bombarded a Syrian air base to "send a message" to the Assad regime.