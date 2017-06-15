Russia is investigating whether it hit al-Baghdadi in an airstrike in Syria Russia's Defense Ministry says it is investigating reports that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a Russian airstrike in Syria last month.

Is Baghdadi the world's most dangerous man? Tom Foreman explains how ISIS's ruthless leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is quickly making a name for himself.

ISIS leader urges troops to fight in rare recording ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has released a rare audio message encouraging ISIS fighters as Iraqi troops enter Mosul. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.