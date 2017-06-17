WORKING——————————————————————————————————

WPA Press Release

June 17, 2017

The meeting between the WPA and President Grainger arising out of the president’s decision to reassign Dr. Rupert Roopnarine to another Ministerial portfolio took place this morning at State House. The WPA raised a range of concerns with the president and his team. We tried to be as frank as we could in the circumstances. The President responded to our concerns and introduced some of his own. WPA feels that the meeting was cordial and fraternal. We are satisfied that there is a commitment on both sides to mutually address areas of concerns and contention and to work to strengthen relations within both the APNU and the wider Coalition. We would brief the media in more detail at a press conference scheduled for Monday at 11 am at Rodney House.

WPA was represented at the meeting by Dr. Clive Thomas, Dr. David Hinds, Dr. Wazir Mohammed, Dr. Rishi Thakur, Ms. Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, Mr. Desmond Trotman, Mr. Tacuma Ogunseye, Mr. Jinnah Rahaman and Mr. Ali Majeed.

David Hinds

For the WPA