Press Release

Tenth Guyana Institute of Historical Research Conference

The Guyana Institute of Historical Research hosts its Tenth annual International research conference on Saturday 24 June 2017 in the Conference room of the National Library. The theme of the conference, this year is, Sugar, Labour and, Politics. The Conference lasts from 09:00hrs to 14:000hrs. The general public is invited and, must register online now. Go to the Guyana Institute of Historical Research face book page, and download, print and email the registration form to hazelwoolford@gmail.com The registration fee, is $3,000.00

The Keynote speaker, for the 2017 Conference, is Dr.David Hinds. He is an Associate Professor of African and African American Studies with a concentration on Caribbean and African Diaspora Studies, at the University of Arizona.

Dr. Hinds is the Founder/contributor to the weekly HINDS Sight Chronicle Newspaper column, as well as the HINDS Sight and Walter Rodney programmes.

Education

PhD, Political Science: Howard University (1998)

MA, Political Science: Howard University (1993)

BA, University of the District of Colombia (1990)

Research Interests

Governance and Politics in the Caribbean

Race, Ethnicity and Politics in the African Diaspora

African Diasporan Popular Music and Sports as Political Discourse Black Political Leadership.

There are 4 themes, in this Conference, namely:-

Colour and Caste. Culture, Religion and, Art Personalities and Party politics. Sugar, labor and Politics

Conference chairs are highly respected in their fields, regionally and, internationally. They are, Mr. Tota Mangar, Mrs. Emiley King, Dr. Tom Dalgetty and, Mrs. Marjorie McCaskey. The Presenters are,

Presenters

Professor Vishwa Verma is a representative of the Indian High Commission. He lectures in Chemistry, at the University of Guyana.

Presentation: “Colour, caste system and, India.”

Mr. Jeremy Perez is a teaching assistant at UCLA Department of World Arts and Cultures/Dance, Los Angeles, California.

Presentation: “Inherited “Ancestors’ Collections” of a Devoted Curator: The Museum of African Heritage in Georgetown, Guyana.”

Mrs. Volda Williams, “Former Assistant Registrar of the University of Guyana.”

Presentation: , “The rise and fall of the sugar industry.”

Mr. Lincoln Lewis is the General Secretary of the Guyana Trade Union Congress.

Presentation: “Sugar and Labour”

Mr. Aubrey Norton is the Presidential Advisor on Youth empowerment

Ministry of Education, Department of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Presentation: “History of the PNC”

Professor David Hinds is professor of African American studies at the University of Arizona.

Presentation: “Guyana’s Post-Independence Radicalism: A history of the WPA”

Mr. Eric Phillips is an alumnus of Queens College. He is principal of the Essequibo group, lecturer, political advisor and, an official of the African Cultural and Development Association.

Presentation: , “Sugar and Politics”

Mr. Petamber Persaud is an author, journalist, editor of the Chronicle Christmas Annual, Secretary of the Guyana Heritage Society and host of the Oral Traditions Television programme.

Poster presentation: “ Guyanese writers of Indian ancestry”

Jinnah Rahman is a Journalist, political commentator and, T.V. presenter, on the Voice of the People.

Presentation: History of the P.P.P.(The Jagan years)

Keith Agard is an Artist.

Presentation: “Art and African Spirituality.”

Professor Thakur lectures at the University of Guyana.

Presentation: , “Politics, Ethnicity and the Alibi of Class in Guyana: 1992-2015.”

Complete package , including conference papers: $10,000.

DVD of conference proceedings: $5,000.

Registration fee provides for conference materials, tea, snacks and luncheon. Registration begins at 08:00hrs. The contact person is:

Mrs. Hazel Woolford at telephone # 220-4759/email hazelwoolford@gmail.com

The exhibitors this year are the the Guyana Institute of Historical Research, Petamber Persaud, and the Indian High Commission. These exhibitions can be viewed between 11:30hrs and 12:30hrs. There are also books on sale, from authors, agencies and, the Guyana Institute of Historical Research.

In observance of the tenth anniversary of research conferences, there are book awards, to

Professor Emeritus Joycelyn Eleanor Loncke and, Derek Archer, “Echoes of the Trade in Captive Africans” Alim Hosein Alim Hosein ‘Heroes of our nation: 50 Nation builders of Guyana’;

Alim Hosein ‘50 Creative icons of Guyana’ and,

Petamber Persaud, “Guyanese Writers of Indian Ancestry”

The recipients of the Public service award are:

David Granger Clonell Samuels-Boston Cecilia McAlmont. Christopher Ram David Hinds Guyana Geology and Mines Commission Banks DIH Guyana Bureau of National Statistics Adel Butts Aubrey Crawford Jenny Daly Emiley King Gweneth George Syndrene Harris Volda Williams

Parents can pick up the registration forms for the annual KIDS Vacation History Programme, from the desk of the Exhibition Coordinator, Ms. Mercylene Moses, during the conference. The 5 day Vacation School will be held at 106, Atlantic Gardens, from July 24-28. Registration fee is $1,000.