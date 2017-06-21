guyana times June 21, 2017

After losing four special elections, Dems ponder how they can turn it around for the 2018 midterm elections Democrats tried an inoffensive moderate message in Georgia. They ran a banjo-strumming populist in Montana. They called in the cavalry in South Carolina and tried to catch their foe sleeping through a long-shot in Kansas.

Psaki: Democrats, don't lose your cool over Georgia vote Democrats, don't lose your mind and your motivation over Jon Ossoff's defeat in GA-06.