ravi dev guyana times July 16, 2017

They say they flocked to ISIS for new lives with devout men. They found sex-obsessed fighters and divorce They tell stories that their lives depend upon. All insist they were shocked and appalled when they learned what ISIS was really like. They are the former brides of ISIS fighters -- once lured into living in the so-called caliphate -- now stuck between the militants' crumbling stronghold and home countries that most likely don't […]

ISIS wife: It was like Tinder CNN's Nick Paton Walsh speaks with the wives of ISIS in Syria. The women have been rounded up and are being held as ISIS sympathizers.

Bergen: Is the fall of Mosul the fall of ISIS? The tidal wave of tens of thousands of "foreign fighters" that once flocked from around the Muslim world and beyond to ISIS' black banners has slowed to a trickle. Estimates cited by The Washington Post suggest that the flow of foreign recruits to ISIS had dropped from a high of 2,000 a month to 50 […]