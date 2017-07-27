guyana times July 27, 2017
In the wake of a peaceful protest on Monday in front of the Attorney General’s office where former cricketers, administrators of the game, and cricket enthusiasts from various parts of the country chose to protest the operations of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), it was revealed that the injunction which was filed by the GCB and other parties preventing the Attorney General of Guyana and the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport (now the Minister of Education) from enforcing the Cricket Administration Act has been quashed.
According to a court order made available at a press conference on Wednesday, which was held to up the heat on the Government to act on the issue, the matter was quashed on June 16, 2017.
The order, which was granted by Justice Nareshwar Harnanan stated: “This matter came up for hearing on this day and upon hearing Attorney-at-Law for the Plaintiffs and Respondents, it is hereby ordered that the matter be declared abandoned and incapable of being revived.”
On Friday, Attorney General Basil Williams will host the GCB officials and the stakeholders at his office to discuss the way forward.
However, with the injunction quashed and the AG’s meeting with the parties involved, the function of the Cricket Ombudsman (Dr Winston Mc Gowan, who was appointed in January 2015) is expected to be the next vital process. He is faced with the task to regularise operations at the three county boards before calling the GCB election.
Meanwhile, prior to the revelation of the development in the court, prominent Guyanese, social activists, administrators of the game, and cricket enthusiasts assembled to discuss the relevant means for a positive path going forward.
Due to the many concerns on the matter that have been circulated in the media frequently, Dr David Hinds noted the urgent need to discuss the matter with his party, the Working People’s Alliance, which is a member party of APNU, that formed the coalition Government with the AFC, so to put an end to the impasse.
Following the meeting with the AG, information will be provided to the public by the stakeholders.
