guyana times August 1, 2017

The United States and Russia are plunging deeper into their worst crisis since the Cold War The United States and Russia are plunging deeper into their worst crisis since the Cold War, with politics in both nations outpacing the capacity of either government to mitigate the danger.

Trump signs Russia sanctions bill, slams it President Donald Trump signed into law Wednesday morning legislation that levies new sanctions against Russia and restricts Trump's own ability to ease sanctions in place against Moscow.

Funds to counter Russia, extremists gather dust Lawmakers reacted angrily to reports that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is not spending money at his disposal to counter Russian disinformation and propaganda put out by violent extremists.