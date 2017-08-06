by ravi dev guyana times August 6, 2017

While the Government has finally proposed a consultative mechanism for initiating its campaign promise for “constitutional change”, they are once again putting the cart before the horse. A Constitution basically allocates power in the State to ensure the society is governed according to the wishes of the people, and that the people in turn are not oppressed by the State. While the politicians like to pretend otherwise, “power” is what politics is all about: the currency of politics is power, and politics is ultimately concerned with the competition of groups within a given society to capture and secure power.If this allocation of power is to be acceptable to all, that is, for it to be legitimate and authoritative, shouldn’t we begin by finding out first what kind of society we are; what kind of society our citizens want, and what are the obstacles that must be overcome to bring such a society into being? The Constitution can then be crafted to deal with those obstacles immanent in the structures of the State. Other obstacles must be dealt with by other institutions since ultimately, changes in moral and cultural consciousness precede changes in political behaviour.Within each polity, the competition for power is informed by the political culture, structures, and institutions present in the society. “Political culture” basically consists of the attitudes, beliefs, values and orientations about politics in a given population at any given time. After half-a-century of “self-rule” after independence, our political culture, for instance is dominated by a pervasive belief that the major political parties not only favour the group that forms their base, but actually work to “marginalise” the other groups. Constitutional change must address this view.