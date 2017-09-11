There is something called “poetic justice” and because of the nature of the process, one has to apply the term correctly. It is best to describe a situation where poetic justice occurs. Team Pink and Team Purple always end up as the two sides to clash in the finals of a T/20 cricket tournament. On several occasions, the lead batsman for Team PINK was dropped by the wicketkeeper and he went on to score a century that was the factor that caused Team Pink to win.

Then in one of the finals, the lead batsman of Team Purple was dropped by the wicketkeeper, he scored a century and that was the crucial factor that caused Team Purple to win. You can refer to such a situation as poetic justice.

I doubt very much you can apply the term to what happened during the recent Camp Street prison inferno when they moved the prisoners out of the main jail that was burning and put them across the road to the Prison Wardens’ Sports Club where they drank all the rum, whiskey, gin, vodka, beer, cream liquor and malted beverages then torched the building to the ground. That certainly was not poetic justice but one day, ruling politicians, judicial personnel and state security personnel, especially policemen will face a situation of poetic justice for their cruelties.

The police charged a 94-year-old pensioner. He appeared handcuffed in court and the Magistrate put him on $50, 000 bail for an offence of forgery that has been in dispute for over ten years. Our President, Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs (oops, make that Public Security) and the entire nation of Guyana uttered not a word of regret.

I understand the same day the 94-year-old man was in court the President and the Prime Minister were at the installation ceremony for the new Vice Chancellor of UG ( by the way are Granger and Nagamootoo running back in 2020, if they are, then Nietzsche’s Ubermensch has to come and save Guyana).

An aging Cuban woman, Moraima Ruiz Medina, was in a bus in the interior when the police at the outpost of Mabura, stopped it and searched everyone. Not sure if the police gave a reason for stopping the bus but then again, this is a banana republic (a tenth rate one at that). Her passport showed that her visa had expired. She was charged, fined $50, 000 (no doubt by one of our brilliant Magistrates) and ordered deported. What was interesting was what she told the court. She said she came in search of a better life. She begged the court not to deport her but the order was signed anyway.

This lady’s fate will be similar to the 12 Nepalese who overstayed their time, were fined and were in remand for months since they couldn’t raise the money to pay the fine. It was a businessman who intervened to help them. Moraima will have to stay in the lock ups until she can raise the $50, 000. Did the police have to charge this woman in the first place?

Even if she broke the law, then context comes in. Look at her age. Look at how generous her country has been to us since the seventies. Seventy percent of the doctors in public medical institutions were given free scholarships from Cuba. Aren’t these contextual situations relevant in deciding her fate?

This column will fade into history on Tuesday, and not one human in this nation will raise a word about how this country treated this woman. There is a quiet sadism that has taken over the souls (not the mind but the soul which is a deeper psychic reservoir in humans). I have been told that Venezuelans have come across to Guyana begging for food and these helpless people have been charged and hauled before the courts. I am saying without any hesitation that this mistreatment of Venezuelan refugees has been circulating long enough for Granger and Nagamootoo to know about it. And they never acted.

But last week a veiled statement was issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry about more sympathetic treatment for these Venezuelan people. I am accusing the Government of Guyana of morbid hypocrisy. Cabinet knew how these Venezuelans were being treated by the police and the courts and they refused to act. I am in a state or remorse and I don’t know when it will end. This is because I campaigned for Granger to become President and Nagamootoo to become Prime MInister. How could I have been so stupid?