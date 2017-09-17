In a letter published about ten about ten years ago, Donald Ramotar, then General Secretary of the PPP, asked me to define and explain “the poetic essence of history” after he read my use of the concept in one of my columns. I didn’t meet his request. I think I responded (can’t find his letter and my response; maybe if I had looked harder) by saying I wish he would ask me more pertinent questions like some of the accusations I wrote about the Jagdeo presidency.

I never did expand on Ramotar’s request. And honestly, I thought he knew what it meant. This week, the South American country of Uruguay had a second manifestation of the poetic essence of history.

When I was young (about 20), before I went into UG, I was a strong supporter of guerrilla movements fighting the fascist regimes in South America. At that time, Greece was under military dictatorship. I had a friend, Balwant Persaud, who is now a private consultant on migration to Canada with office in Alberttown.

Balwant suggested to me that we go to see a movie about the Greek dictatorship simply titled “Z.” That movie made a lasting impression on me. Movie just like books and people can change your philosophical leanings forever.

“Z” is one of the best political films ever made. I was impressed with the director. A few years after “Z” the director, Costa Gavras, brought out an even bigger phenomenon, “State of Siege,” about the Tupamaro guerrilla insurgency in Uruguay. At that time, Plaza seemed to be the cinema that showed these political thrillers. I saw “Z” and “State of Siege” at the Plaza.

Life is strange. I saw “State of Siege” with a close friend who shared our support for the Tupamaro guerrillas and our leftist/Marxist ideology. That very friend today is a strong practicing Muslim moulvi. I fail to understand how someone with that background could become a religious preacher but I guess life has seen stranger phenomena, one of which is two former Tupamaro guerrillas.

Jose Mujica became president of Uruguay in 2009. When I sat in the cinema and watched the Uruguay security forces decimating the Tupamaros, I would never have believed that forty-five years after the insurgency in Uruguay, a Tupamaro guerrilla would become the President of the country.

Jose Mujica gathered a world-wide reputation for being the most modest president a country could ever see. He gave away most of his salary and the global media dubbed him “the world’s poorest president,” Mujica became president of Uruguay fifty years after he was jailed for his revolutionary, violent attacks on the state.

When he became the president, it was a manifestation of the poetic essence of history. And I hope if he reads this, Donald Ramotar would now grasp what the poetic essence of history means. But wait! There are more manifestations of the poetic essence of history and it is taking place in Uruguay again.

Last week, Lucia Topolansky became the Vice-President of Uruguay. She is the wife of Mujica. She was also a Tupamaro guerrilla. She was also jailed for a long time. Lucia Topolansky was one of the fiercest and bravest female guerrillas in the Uruguayan revolutionary movement. It is a miracle that she survived execution. When she became Vice-President last week, the poetic essence of history was on display once more for the world and Donald Ramotar to see.

I will always remember the movie “State of Siege.” When you are that young, these kinds of artistry shape your world view. I got older, went to UG, completed a first degree, moved on to Canada to do my Masters and doctorate. It was in Toronto. I saw the continuing magic of Costa Gavras. In 1983, Gavras exceeded his previous brilliant works. He brought out, “Missing” about the role of the CIA in the overthrow of the Chilean President, Salvadore Allende.

“Missing” is extraordinary artistry. If ever there is a political thriller anyone should see, it is “Missing” starring one of the most consummate artists the world of films in any part of the world ever produced – character actor Jack Lemmon.

“Missing” is sad story of the tragic causalities that people become when humans struggle for good over evil. I am glad Lucia is now the Vice-President of Uruguay. And though I am not a religious person, I pray the world in the context of what Mujica, Lucia and Nelson Mandela, Miklhail Gorbachev and similar kinds have achieved, will continue to see the poetic essence of history.