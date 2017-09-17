by ravi dev, guyana times September 17, 2017

Analysis: Retweet doesn't equal endorsement -- unless you're the President A retweet may not always equal an endorsement, but when you're a public officeholder, it certainly can carry a lot of weight.

Trump retweets a GIF showing him appearing to hit Clinton with a golf ball President Donald Trump retweeted an edited video Sunday morning that showed him swinging a golf club and appearing to hit his former presidential campaign rival Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.