December 30, 2017 guyana times

NYT: Trump campaign adviser Papadopoulos told Australian diplomat Russia had dirt on Clinton George Papadopoulos told an Australian diplomat that Russia had "political dirt" on Hillary Clinton in May of last year, a conversation that might have played a role in the FBI's decision to open an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to a report published Saturday.

Putin urges 'pragmatic cooperation' with US Russian President Vladimir Putin called for Russia and the US to engage in "pragmatic cooperation" in his Christmas and New Year greetings to US President Donald Trump, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Papadopoulos' fiancée: He was no coffee boy George Papadopoulos' fiancée Simona Mangiante disputes the notion that Papadopoulos was only a "coffee boy" for the Trump campaign and says he was in contact with Michael Flynn during the campaign.