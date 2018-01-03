guyana times January 3, 2018

Trump's latest comments raise questions about whether he has thought about the destructive power he wields The world's most powerful man ignited a stunning new showdown with North Korea late Tuesday, as Donald Trump boasted to volatile leader Kim Jong Un that he had a "much bigger & more powerful" nuclear weapon.

Jake Tapper: None of this is stable behavior CNN's Jake Tapper recaps President Trump's incendiary tweetstorm on North Korea, the media and the Department of Justice