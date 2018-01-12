President rejects DACA plan and asks why we want people from Haiti and more Africans, source says President Donald Trump expressed frustration behind closed doors with people coming to the US from "shithole countries," The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Analysis: This is a new rock bottom On Thursday, in a meeting with a senators and House members on immigration, the President of the United States, asked this: "Why do we want all these people from 'shithole countries' coming here?"